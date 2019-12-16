If you believe that one individual can’t make a big difference, observe the case of a Shenyang farmer who has been sentenced to six years in prison for starting a massive forest fire.

The blaze broke out on April 17 after the farmer, named Zhang Zhenhe, used a lighter to burn cornstalks to clear land in a fire-prone area on the outskirts of the Liaoning capital.

After the wind blew the flames into some nearby hay, the fire spread across the surrounding forest. In the end, more than 827 hectares were damaged in the inferno, resulting in 24.6 million yuan ($3.5 million) in economic losses.

Over 16,000 people were evacuated from the area as 2,900 firefighters fought to control the blaze.

A Shenyang court ruled that Zhang’s own negligence had caused heavy losses to both public and private property, sentencing him to six years in prison for starting the fire.