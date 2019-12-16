When you have other things on your mind, it can be easy to accidentally forget something on the subway — even if that something is the remains of your beloved husband.

A grieving widow, surnamed Wang, rode Shanghai Metro’s Line 7 on Friday, placing a small pink plastic bag containing an urn with her husband’s ashes underneath the seat.

As she got up to leave the subway car, Wang grabbed her other belongings, but not the cremated remains of her husband. It was only after she got off that she realized, too late, what she had left behind and contacted metro police.

Looking at the surveillance footage, police found that the bag had eventually slid out from underneath the seat and had been noticed by another passenger who picked it up and took it home with him.

The following day, the man returned to turn in the urn, explaining that he had taken the bag because he believed there would be a gift or something to eat inside and was spooked when he opened it up to instead find human remains.