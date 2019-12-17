China’s General Administration of Sport is calling out all those who only “pretend” to be trying to get fit.

One of the goals of the National Fitness Program, launched by China’s State Council back in 2016, was to get 435 million people in the country to exercise regularly by 2020. At the moment, they say they are 35 million peeps short of that target.

However, according to a recent report on exercise trends released by the sport administration, they may be further off the target than that. The report estimates that 100 million people in China only “pretend” to exercise.

This includes people who have bought workout equipment for their homes but don’t actually use it and those who have gym membership but rarely actually go in.

Feel like we’re talking about you?

Obesity has been an increasingly serious problem in China this decade, particularly when it comes to children. In 2017, China was found to have more obese children than any other country in the world while coming in second to only the US when it comes to obese adults.

Of course, this is partly to do with China’s population but it doesn’t change the fact that fitness remains a growing problem in the Middle Kingdom.