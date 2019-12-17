If you dig around in the ground near the Shaanxi capital of Xi’an long enough, you’re bound to found a tomb of historical importance.

The latest find is the tomb of Tang dynasty (618-907) royal Xue Shao, the first husband of Princess Taiping (665-713), the daughter of Emperor Gaozong and Empress Wu Zetian, a popular figure in Chinese dynastic dramas.

A total of 120 relics were unearthed at the tomb, which was found in a village outside of Xi’an, 23 kilometers from the site of the ancient Chinese capital of Chang’an. It is 34.67 meters long and 11.11 meters deep.

Most of the relics discovered were painted pottery. There was also a 600-character epigraph which records Xue Shao’s info like his lineage, postings, and offspring. Previously, fairly little information had been known about the man.

Following a failed rebellion against Empress Dowager Wu, Xue Shao had been fingered as one of the conspirators. Rather than be beheaded like his brother, Xue Shao was granted the chance to instead be caned 100 times and starved to death.

This punishment was a more honorable one, allowing his body to be preserved unsevered. He was also evidently honored with a spacious tomb.