Don’t know where to start on the whole “Christmas joy” shebang? We feel you. Holidays can be overwhelming and the shopping for gifts and planning festive activities can be torture rather than joy.

Let Shanghaiist lend a helping hand with these holiday deals that will make your Christmas merrier (and, hopefully, easier).

Boomi



Do you need a gift for someone special? Choose a customizable and sustainable option from Boomi. This Christmas, you can build your very own gift set.

Head to their WeChat store and build sets of three (RMB128), five (RMB218), seven (RMB298), or nine (RMB368) pieces filled with Boomi products. Browse earth-friendly shampoo bars, toothbrushes, facial wipes, travel cases, and many other gifts that will surely not end up collecting dust on the shelf. To spread even more joy, all orders this month will receive 3 free Boomi plantable Christmas cards! Scan the QR Code to check it out.

First Cellars

The holidays are not the same without a couple of bottles of bubbles. Celebrate Christmas and New Year in style with this superlative fizz from a legendary house, Maison Perrier-Jouët, one of France’s most historic and distinctive champagne houses.

Pour this silvery gold beauty into the glass and level up your Christmas and New Year celebrations!

For 24 hours starting 9pm 21:00 on 22nd December, you can get it with a 50% discount (RMB290 per bottle).

Order by midday on Monday 23rd December to receive your delivery on 24th December (in Shanghai, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu).

Free delivery when you order 2 or more bottles (12 bottles per customer max).

Porsche Christkindlmarkt

This year join the first-ever Porsche Christmas Market and watch them transform the pit lane into an authentic German feast for all the senses! Smell some mulled wine, dig into Christmas cookies while listening to the holiday buzz around you.

Make this Christmas truly special with an exhilarating Porsche Experience. Throughout the day you’ll have an opportunity to experience the new 911 on the tracks as well as Cayenne off-road and on their racing simulators. Register for free via the QR code.

Minute Care

Looking for a gift that will actually make someone’s life easier? Get their home a service of professional cleaning with Minute Care.

Filthy air conditioners, carpets, duvets, and sofas are so 2019. Let your loved ones step into 2020 with a clean slate. Or at least a clean sofa. For the holidays to be merry, Minute Care is offering 15% off all their professional cleaning services. Scan the QR code and get the apartments shiny and ready to welcome 2020!

Shanghai Centre

Looking to try out some comfort in your everyday life? Come and stay in Shanghai Centre’s short-term fully serviced apartment units this winter for two or more nights and enjoy 10% off! Perfect staycation gift for your loved one or a group of friends this Christmas.

Qualifying room types:

1-bedroom

2-bedroom A

3-bedroom A

3-bedroom B

The promotion is valid for stays until January 15th, 2020.

To arrange a visit, please contact the leasing hotline at 6279 8502 or email: [email protected]

Shanghai Centre has the right of final interpretation of this promotion.

Moller market

Every Shanghai resident has wandered past this building in downtown Shanghai often without really knowing what the heck this castle is. For the first time ever Moller Villa, the only castle in downtown Shanghai, will be open to the public!

Located at Shaanxi South Road in Jing’an District, Hengshan Moller Villa Hotel Shanghai is a mansion built by Swedish shipping tycoon Eric Moller in 1936.

Enjoy lots of interesting crafts, hearty food, and various performances during the Christmas market at the villa. From swing dance to clown performance, English guided tour, and even Santa Claus- the entertainment will be plenty and visitors of all ages will find something suitable. The Christmas market will also feature an auction site with books, paintings, antiques, watches and more.

Only Early Bird / VIP Tickets Can Get A FREE Moller Villa Tour Pass!

Reserve your tickets by scanning the QR code below.

Hungry in Shanghai

Give the gift of incredible dining experiences with a Hungry in Shanghai membership!

This is the ultimate dining guide to the city which features 40 of Shanghai’s best restaurants, trendiest rooftop bars and hippest cafes to enjoy. Best of all, you’ll be helping your giftee save money! Each place featured in Hungry in Shanghai is offering a great dining deal ranging from 20% off the bill and free desserts to buy-one-get-one cocktails!

You will save the gift recipient thousands of hard-earned RMB while enjoying all the festivities the season has to offer.