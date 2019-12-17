Police in Guangxi are searching for three drivers after an elderly man was run over thrice with all vehicles fleeing the scene.

Footage from Saturday night shows the man walking with a stick on the side of a dark road in the city of Beiliu when a scooter runs him over from behind. The driver apparently tries to get the man back on his feet but, failing to do so, instead opts to take off while leaving the victim with half of his body sticking out onto the road.

The injured old man is then seen moving around slightly before another scooter drives by and slams into his head. The driver doesn’t even look back.

Afterward, the elderly man appears to be trying to get to his feet but is instead run over by an SUV. The vehicle brakes slightly after hitting the man but fails to stop and keeps on driving.

You can watch the video below, viewer discretion is advised.

The elderly man was found dead on the road. Police are currently investigating the incident and searching for all three hit-and-run drivers.

Chinese netizens are particularly pointing the finger at the first driver who not only was the first to run over the old man but also left him out in the road to die.

Meanwhile, they have made some excuses for the second and third culprits, noting how it was dark and difficult to see someone so close to the ground. Of course, the final two drivers also sped away without even checking on the man.