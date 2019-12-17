A company in the Guangxi capital of Nanning now faces punishment after video leaked online of its employees “voluntarily” being stripped to their undies and spanked.

One clip shows a number of male employees lined up against the wall while wearing only their underwear. Another shows an apparent manager spanking a worker with a stick.

The company has attempted to claim that all these employees had “volunteered” to be punished for their poor work performance. One manager, surnamed Huang, told media that his company had done nothing wrong, noting that he had been punished in this way in the past as well and that it didn’t hurt.

Meanwhile, a former worker told the media that not only would workers be spanked and stripped for failing to meet quotas, but that they would also be made to eat bitter melon dipped in wasabi sauce.

For his part, a lawyer said that the company has violated China’s labor law by violating the safety and dignity of its employees.