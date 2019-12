A fake Forbidden City that recently opened up in southern Guizhou province has been getting about as many visitors as you would expect.

The faux Forbidden City was built at a cost of 2.227 billion yuan ($316 million), quite the sum for Dushan county. Located in a mountainous area at the southern tip of Guizhou, Dushan is one of China’s most impoverished counties.

Recent aerial footage from the site, which covers a city block or two, fails to show any visitors.