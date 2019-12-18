A couple have been detained by police after starting a massive forest fire with their photo session.

An investigation into the fire in Guangdong’s Dongyuan county revealed that it began when the couple set off some fireworks while posing for photos on top of a mountain.

Footage from the fire shows a line of flames shooting up the mountainside. Footage from the aftermath shows the mountaintop bare of trees.

The couple have been placed under administrative detention for 15 days. It’s unclear if they will face further consequences. Recently, a farmer in Shenyang was sentenced to six years in prison for starting a forest fire that forced more than 16,000 people to evacuate the area.