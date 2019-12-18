Following a design competition, the Chinese city of Dalian recently unveiled its new logo aimed at attracting tourists from around the world — particularly those, apparently, who might confuse the place with Disneyland.

Chinese netizens have been quick to criticize the Dalian design for its obvious font similarities to Disney’s own iconic logo with both the “D” and “i” standing out for being especially egregious copies.

However, evidently the logo’s designer didn’t only rip off Disney with net users finding evidence that the logo’s lighthouse, whale tail, and water were are stolen from elsewhere.

In response to the backlash, the Dalian Culture and Tourism Bureau issued a statement on Weibo on Tuesday, declaring that it was investigating allegations of intellectual property theft.

Meanwhile, the bureau emphasized that the logo was only to be used for souvenir packaging, not as the city’s official logo.