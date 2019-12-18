A metro security guard in the city of Guangzhou has been sacked after being caught — in uniform — taking upskirt photos of a female commuter.

Another passenger caught the security inspector in the act, recording video of him holding his cell phone upwards at knee-level beside a woman wearing a skirt on a subway train.

That video soon went viral, prompting the Guangzhou Metro to announce that it had cut ties with the security guard and had reported the case to the police.

Public transportation pervs remain a serious problem in China. In August, Shanghai announced that public transit gropers would now face criminal punishment. The following month, a man was sentenced to six months in prison for groping two girls on a metro train.