A 9-year-old boy was recently found alone at a railway station in Guangxi, trying to catch a train to go see his mom.

The boy is one of many kids in China who are known as “left-behind children,” youngsters that are raised in the countryside by their grandparents or other relatives while their parents are off working in the city. Oftentimes, these kids only get to see their mom and dad once a year during Spring Festival.

Railway station staff in Wuzhou stopped the boy after spotting him walking around alone. When he refused to answer their questions, they called railway police.

Eventually, the boy revealed that he had packed some clothes into a schoolbag and had run away from home, taking a car to the railway station in the hopes of boarding a train to Guangzhou where his mother is working.

“I really miss my mom,” the boy told police while trying to convince them to help him get on a train or bus to go and see her.