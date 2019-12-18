In another example of why you shouldn’t trust anything you see on the internet, Chinese social media was outfoxed recently by a video of an extremely red fox.

The short clip shows the fiery fox hopping around in the white snow wilderness, creating quite the contrast. It went on to rack up more than 100 million views.

However, it turns out that the star of the video is not actually a red fox but an ordinary grey one that had its color altered in post-production.

The deception was revealed by the original videographer, surnamed Li, who posted the authentic clip for comparison.

Li explained that his original video of the grey fox in the snow had garnered few views so his friend had altered the clip to turn the fox’s pelt a fiery red.

That video was then picked up by a Heilongjiang forest ranger who claimed it as her own. It was her post that ended up going viral.

The ranger, surnamed He, has now issued a public apology. “I misled everyone. I was wrong. Please forgive me,” she declared in a video statement.