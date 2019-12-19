China’s government is projecting that trips taken over the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush will top the 3 billion mark for the first time (last time, it was a mere 2.99 billion).

The world’s biggest annual human migration, chunyun season begins on January 10 and extends for 40 days until February 18 as hundreds of millions of people travel home to spend the Chinese New Year holiday, which starts on January 25, with their loved ones.

Here’s a breakdown of that 3 billion trip number:

2.43 billion road trips

440 million train trips

79 million air trips

45 million boat trips

There was a rush at railway stations across the country last week as train tickets went on sale for the travel period. Here’s a quick taste of what’s to come: