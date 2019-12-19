Let the marathon of Christmas dinners begin! Whether you were naughty or nice, everyone gets treated to a hearty holiday meal (or two, ok, three at the most).

If you are not looking to pile your kitchen sink with dishes and food leftovers, head to one of Shanghai’s restaurants that will be catering to all of our holiday needs. Check out a selection of eat-in and delivery dinners to Christmas stress-free.

Hakkasan

Hakkasan’s feast starts with a playful dim sum trio and continues with other seasonal menu dishes created exclusively for the occasion.

The signature set menu for dinner is available for RMB 888 all the way until the evening of December 25.

Hakkasan will also be open with extended holiday hours on December 25, with Christmas brunch available from 11am on, and January 1 so you can nurse yourself back to health after the New Year’s Eve.

They are also offering guests an opportunity to support Action Against Hunger when they dine throughout the month of December. Spread the joy!

Book your table by emailing [email protected]

The Pearl

Got your yuletide appetite cranked up, and drinking boots strapped on? Well, then it’s time to feast and party the night away at The Pearl!

Dig into a buffet of fresh seafood, succulent hams, juicy turkey, tender brisket, lamb chops, and more, that will have you coming back for thirds and fourths. Pour a generous glass of mulled wine on top and you are ready to cheer for Christmas!

Live Christmas jams on stage, dancing, and party games will help you digest the hearty fare, and the cheerful elves of The Pearl will keep you entertained until the wee hours.

Scan QR code to purchase tickets, or call 136 2168 8556 to book seats, tables, or VIP rooms in advance.

Styx

The festive season is on at STYX with a gourmet sharing menu for two! The Christmas feast is available from December 24 until January 1.

Winters can get chilly, even in Shanghai, so enjoy the warmth of STYX’s tropical interior and summer vibes with the year’s favorite dishes for the well-deserved escape. Five-course and Prosecco sharing menu for two goes for RMB588 but if you book between 5:30 and 6:30, STYX will treat you to an extra glass of red or white wine each!

Book your table by sending an email to [email protected]

Ritz-Carlton

Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with friends and family at The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai. The Portman’s Restaurant brings you a Christmas eve of special dinner buffet for the most delightful yuletide mood this festive season.

Have you been good this year? The guests will also have a chance to win a special gift from Santa Claus!

RMB438 net with coffee, tea, and soft drink, RMB538 net with free-flow wine, beer, and beverage station/ Christmas cocktails

RMB738 net with free-flow wine, beer, and beverage station/Christmas cocktails and Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut

December 24, from 6pm to 10pm, reservations required. Book your spot by calling 86 21 6279 7166 or sending an email to [email protected]

Kate & Kimi

The online supermarket Kate&Kimi is wishing you “Merry Christmas” and will be offering a fully prepared holiday dinner to be delivered at your doorstep!

Get delicious turkey, glazed ham or roasted brisket with all the trimmings and sides that will satisfy your family and guests.

The options include dinner for any party of four to nine guests and you can choose to get a full service (with sides) or only main dish (turkey, chicken, brisket, ham). Put your feet up now and wait for delivery- Kate&Kimi will even bring you dessert!

Besides the festive dinner, this online supermarket still stocks your favorite nibbles, drinks, other food items, and even holiday gifts.

Preorder for the Christmas dinner required so scan the QR code and book your hassle-free holiday dinner that is sure to impress your guests.

St. Regis Social

If you are looking for a real upscale treat, head to Social at St. Regis for an unforgettable night with your friends and family where you feast on lobsters, king crabs, French oysters, sashimi, roasted turkey, ham, and more!

The Christmas Eve feast is paired with a free flow of sparkling wine and beer. Guests will also have a chance to win exclusive lucky draw prizes of a luxury hotel stay or dining vouchers.

RMB888 net per person, including free-flow of sparkling wine, white/red wine, beer, and soft drinks.

Get in touch by calling 021-62579999.