Police in Anhui province have busted a crime syndicate that was selling tens of thousands of fake cigarettes across the country.

The gang faked high-end Chinese cigarette brands, like Chunghwa, Yuxi, and Furong Wang, and transported them inside water heaters to more than 20 provinces and 80 cities around China.

In total, 13 suspects were arrested and 16,000 counterfeit cigarette cases were seized with the total value of the operation estimated at more than 400 million yuan ($57 million).

Cigarettes are one of the more commonly faked items by criminals in China. Following a bust, police typically head to the local power plant where they burn tens of thousands of packets to help provide some electricity.