Besides great gifts, family time, and cozy feelings of togetherness, holidays are about overeating. How else would we call our newly-made love handles a “holiday weight”?

The Portman Ritz-Carlton has set a scene for a holiday feast both on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day! With plenty of food options to choose from, you will have to get your best eating strategy going to try them all.

Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet

Relax and unwind- that is what Christmas Eve is all about! Time with your closest family, togetherness, and of course, great food.

Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year at The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai. Portman’s Restaurant brings you a special dinner buffet to mark an occasion. If you were good this year, you might even win a special gift from Santa Claus.

When?

December 24, from 6pm to 10pm, reservations required.

What?

Christmas Eve dinner buffet

RMB438 net with coffee, tea, and soft drinks

RMB538 net with free-flow wine, beer, beverage station, and Christmas cocktails

RMB738 net with free-flow wine, beer, beverage station, Christmas cocktails, and Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut

Where?

Level 1, The Portman Ritz-Carlton

1376 West Nanjing Road

Christmas Day Lunch Buffet

It’s time for some real merry cocktails, bubbles, and Christmas cheer!

Relax and enjoy the spirit with a festive Christmas Day lunch buffet to remember. Portman’s professional culinary team has curated a spectacular lunch menu featuring fresh seafood, barbecue, international cuisines, salad bar, a dessert extravaganza and all of your Christmas favorites. Get in our tummies!

When?

December 25, from 12pm to 2:30pm, reservation required

What?

Christmas Day Lunch Buffet

RMB268 net with coffee, tea, and soft drinks

RMB368 net with free-flow wine, beer, and Christmas cocktails

RMB568 net with free-flow wine, beer, Christmas cocktails, and Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut

Where?

Level 1, The Portman Ritz-Carlton

1376 West Nanjing Road