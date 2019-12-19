Construction has officially begun on Shanghai’s new opera house which is supposed to help turn the city into an Asian capital of performing arts and look pretty darn snazzy.

Built on the banks of the Pudong side of the Huangpu River, over in the Houtan area of the Expo site, the Shanghai Grand Opera House will resemble a traditional Chinese fan with a spiral rooftop that will serve as a setting for large-scale events.

Inside, there will be three auditoriums: a 2,000-seat main auditorium with state-of-the-art acoustics, a 1,200-seat hall for smaller productions, and a 1,000-seat hall with a flexible stage.

It’s designed to rectify’s Shanghai’s lack of a top-tier opera facility on the level of those in cities like Paris, London, New York, and Tokyo. It’s scheduled to be completed in four to five years. Check out what it will look like below:

Here’s that in video form: