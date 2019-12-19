A man has been detained in the Inner Mongolian capital of Hohhot after groping a woman who was trying to help him.

While drunk on Monday, the 27-year-old fell over and suffered injuries to his head. His friend then took him to a hospital for treatment.

While a female doctor was treating his head wound in the ICU, the guy then reached out to touch the doctor’s butt, as shown on surveillance footage. The doctor drew back in surprise before continuing treatment. When he tried for another butt grab, another doctor slapped at him.

The man is now out of the hospital and in jail, under administrative detention for 15 days for molestation.