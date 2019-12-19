A 56-year-old bus driver remains in police custody following a deadly crash in Hong Kong on Wednesday afternoon that killed six passengers and injured 39 others.

The double-decker bus veered into a roadside barrier before hitting trees on the Fanling Highway in Sheung Shui. Images from the aftermath show how’s the vehicle’s roof and upper-level were ripped open with two passengers being thrown from the bus.

Following the crash, the driver was detained by police for dangerous driving resulting in death. He had been employed as a bus driver for 18 years and previously had a spotless record, only being involved in a minor accident at a bus depot in 2017.

He was returning from a day off on Tuesday, driving a route that he had many times in the past on the final run of his shift. There were no skid marks at the scene and the driver passed a breathalyzer test.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation but a source told the South China Morning Post that it may have been as simple as the driver “not paying enough attention.”