Same-sex marriage has suddenly become the talk of Chinese social media after a spokesperson for China’s rubber-stamp parliament mentioned the issue on Friday.

The representative for the Legal Affairs Committee of China’s National People’s Congress said that over the period of a month they had solicited feedback from the public regarding changes to the country’s civil code and had received 237,057 online suggestions and 5,635 letters in response.

Among the issues addressed in this feedback were further clarifying the scope of close relatives, improving the common debt of spouses, and legalizing same-sex marriage, the spokesperson said.

The mere mention of the generally taboo topic of gay marriage has kicked off a bit of celebration on Weibo with the issue quickly becoming a trending topic. The majority of comments underneath one popular thread voice support for same-sex marriage. Meanwhile, several netizen polls show overwhelming support for marriage equality.

Of course, you probably shouldn’t go about booking your gay wedding in China just yet. China’s government isn’t generally known for its liberal attitude towards social issues and traditional, Confucian values remain strong in China.

This year, while Taiwan was becoming the first in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage, China was busy editing out the gay scenes from Bohemian Rhapsody.