A father flipped out recently at a hospital in the Sichuan city of Leshan after discovering something strange inside his son’s IV tube.

The man shot video showing a small black object inside of the tub which he calls a “worm” while shouting for answers from a nurse who tries to get away.

According to reports, the IV had been in for several minutes by the time that the father noticed the “worm.” He said that afterward his son developed red, itchy spots on his back. The kid was kept under observation for hours before being sent home.

The father also went home with the IV device.

The People’s Hospital of Leshan has apologized and taken responsibility for the incident which is now under investigation. Meanwhile, the two sides are reportedly negotiating a compensation agreement.