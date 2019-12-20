It’s almost here! Our favorite time of the year is just a few days away. Busy hosts are prepping the cocktail recipes and stuffing, friends and lovers buying last-minute gift additions and everyone is looking for the holiday spirit.

Shanghai Centre Plaza is there to help us out with a range of activities lined up to fire up Christmas mood and keep it up until 2020.

Check out the schedule for the weekend and the days leading up to Christmas.

Saturday, Dec 21

12-1pm Christmas Songs by Black Portrait (acoustic set)

3-5pm Children’s Xmas party (registration required, see the poster at the end for more information)

7-8:30pm Choir performances

Monday, Dec 23

12-1pm Christmas Songs by Black Portrait (acoustic set)

Tuesday, Dec 24

7-8:30pm Choir performances

Wednesday, Dec 25

12-1pm Christmas Songs by Black Portrait (acoustic set)

While you are enjoying the Christmas performances, Cityshop will have Christmas themed drinks available for sale, as well as decorations and other seasonal gifts.

Children’s Christmas party



Between 3-5pm on Saturday (Dec 21) there will be fun games, carols singing, pictures with Santa, and an opportunity to meet new friends. From 7-9pm two choirs will be singing Christmas songs next to the sparkling silver tree!

Limited space! The first 25 children attending the Children’s party will receive a goodie bag.

Where?

Around the Christmas Tree @ The Plaza

1376 Nanjing Rd West, Shanghai Centre

Follow Shanghai Centre’s WeChat account for more information

↓↓↓