A nervous thief recently got so panicked during his attempted ATM robbery that he temporarily forgot how to open a door.

Surveillance footage from the ATM room in the Shandong city of Dongying shows the thief freaking out from the moment he steps in and the automatic voice notice goes off. He then proceeds to lock the door behind him… before struggling to unlock the door.

Eventually, he tries to bash the door with a metal tray before using the try to bash the ATM itself.

None of these efforts achieve anything other than trigging the ATM’s alarm. After yet more fiddling, the attempted thief finally manages to open the door, only to soon be caught by police.