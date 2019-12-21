University students in southern China are feeling a wee bit jealous after students up in the north staged an epic snowball fight.

More than 200 students and teachers took part in the skirmish on the campus of the Harbin Applied Vocational and Technical College which saw two sides colliding amid small explosions of white.

Students from southern China who participated in the snowball fight said they were particularly hyped because they’d never seen so much snow.

Unfortunately, they’ll soon find out that the novelty of heavy snow does soon wear off and then you’re only left with the cold and slush.