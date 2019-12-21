A 22-year-old college student has died at the hospital after going into the ring against a kickboxing champion.

The match was held in Chengdu on November 30. It pitted Ming Jixian, a student who had been training for only a month, against 19-year-old Wang Haoran, an experienced kick-boxer with a perfect 11-0 record including three knockouts.

Ming reportedly decided to take part in the match after being promised a 240 yuan ($34) appearance fee — win or lose. Hailing from a rural farming family, Ming had little money.

The fight itself lasted only 35 seconds. Footage shows the two sizing each other up and throwing some kicks before Wang decides to get serious, punching Ming in the face several times with one hand behind his back before sending him to the floor with another punch to the head and kick to the gut.

Afterward, Ming went into a coma. After being treated at a Chengdu hospital for weeks, he passed away on Friday.

For Ming’s poor family, the hospital fees have been enormous, with a report last week putting them at more than 200,000 yuan ($28,500). To pay the bills, the family has been fundraising online and demanding compensation from the event’s organizer.

That organizer has given Ming’s family 80,000 yuan ($11,400) in compensation but the family is looking for more, applying for an autopsy to be carried out on Ming so that the information can be used in a lawsuit against the company.