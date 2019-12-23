China’s recent sinkhole epidemic continued over the weekend in the Hunan city of Changsha with a particularly dangerous looking what that resulted in no casualties.

On Saturday night, part of a road collapsed in Changsha, leaving a hole 12 meters long and 8 meters wide. Underneath the hole was a new metro line under construction.

More concerning, however, is that right above the hole was an elevated highway with the sinkhole appearing midway between two supports.

This month has already seen at least two subway-related sinkholes in China. One massive one in Xiamen and another one in Guangzhou where three people were swallowed up.