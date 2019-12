While most of us chumps in China are freezing in the cold and choking on the smog, down in Hainan, a chili-eating contest was held to celebrate the winter solstice.

The “Romance Chili Festival” at a Sanya scenic area saw a contestant from Jiangsu claim victory after managing to gulp down 34 chili peppers in just one minute — which seems like a rather impressive number, other similar contests have been won by eating a mere 20 chilis.

[Images via ChinaNews]