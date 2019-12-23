New Year’s eve is the time for anticipation, great expectations, and grand parties with plenty of bubbly! Shanghai has never been the one to keep it low-key for the biggest holiday of the year and all the options at hand can get your head spinning.

Shanghaiist has compiled a variety of New Year’s Eve celebration parties that you can’t go wrong with!

Ritz-Carlton

Expect a night of mystical glamour and joyous elegance with The Ritz Bar & Lounge.

You will find yourself in 1920’s Ye Shanghai theatre with dark aesthetic performances by La Lune Noire, neon lights interlacing with classic lanterns, acrobatic tricks and games with it all accompanied by innovative cocktails by the bar manager Tural and live music performance by DJ Naomi.

What?

RMB198 (includes a glass of Chandon sparkling wine)

RMB588 (free flow of Chandon sparkling wine and house wine)

Group Ticket: RMB 2,020 per table up to four people including a bottle of Moët & Chandon, fruit plate, and a dozen of oysters or cold cuts and cheese board

Where?

The Portman Ritz-Carlton

1376 West Nanjing Road

Blackstone Magic Bar

Looking for an unforgettable New Year’s Eve countdown party? Come to the Blackstone Magic Bar and ring in 2020 with some magic.

They are throwing together an evening of mystery, fun, great company and entertainment, where illusions and card tricks will be plenty!

What?

The 2020 Magic Show

First-row ticket – Early Bird：280RMB

Second-row ticket（Section A） – Early Bird: 230RMB

Third-row ticket（Section B） – Early Bird: 180RMB

Each ticket includes one drink

Where?

Unit 5152, B1, Found 158,

No.158 Julu Road, Shanghai

Nearest metro station: Middle Huaihai Road

Parrot

Commercial EDM and hip-hop not really your thing? Come ring in the new decade in the French Concession, and party on a dancefloor that oozes deep vibes and warmth, at the Silverlining party at The Parrot.

Longtime DJ/producers Jasmine Li (GZ/SH) and Ebar (NYC) will be spinning proper tech-house beats all night long and, oh, admission is free of charge! The kind souls behind the party are even doing gratis free-flow on selected drinks from 9-11pm, which makes the whole thing a no-brainer. Shake it all the way from 9pm to 4am!

Where?

The Parrot

7 Donghu Lu, near Xiangyang Bei Lu

The Pearl

Come eat, drink, and bond with new and old friends in a full evening of timeless dance hits performed live on stage! 2020 is the start of a new decade, so we’ll look back at the music of decades past, from Elvis to the disco era, and into current hits from M5 and Lady Gaga.

In between live sets, and into the early hours of January 1, we have our favorite dance music being pumped out loud and proper by DJ EP.

Not enough? Then what’s that up in the air?? Aerial artist Ming, owner of Circus Fit Aerial School, will fly through The Pearl’s rafters and dazzle you with daring aerial performances throughout the evening.

Dress to impress. Express to excess! Join the elegant and decadent New Year’s Eve Ball!

Please scan QR code to purchase tickets, or call to book seats, tables, or VIP rooms in advance.

Contact: Tel/WeChat 136 2168 8556 or [email protected]

Where?

The Pearl

471 Zhapu Lu, near Wujin Lu, 100 meters to Sichuan Bei Lu

El Bodegon

Looking to celebrate the end of the decade with great food? El Bodegon Panyu Lu is serving a festive menu that includes a grilled lamb rack (800g) with a side dish of roasted potatoes and beans, two mushroom soups, two mulled wines, and a poached pear dessert. The set is 298rmb for two to share, available from December 23-31.

Call 15921897540 and specify the “festive set” when booking.

Where?

2/F, 326 Panyu Lu, near Fahuazhen Lu

St. Regis Shanghai Jingan

Hop into your best fancy clothes and enjoy a luxurious 8-course dinner of caviar, foie gras, wagyu beef, and more festive delicacies topped with a glass of champagne. That is exactly how the last day of the decade should look like!

RMB888 per person, 8-course menu, including 1 welcome champagne and countdown party ticket

*Early bird price at RMB788 net per person before December 15. Book by calling 021-62579999.

Where?

2F, BESPOKE Modern Bar & Grill

St. Regis Shanghai Jing’an

1008 Beijing Xi Lu, near Jiangning Lu

Styx

What is a better way to greet 2020 than with a flame-grilled barbecue? Head to STYX for their festive drinks deal and flavor-loaded food.

Let the tropical vibes soothe your winter soul and free-flow drinks get that dancing mood on. Get three drinks for RMB120 or two hours of free flow drinks for RMB248. You can choose from red, white or sparkling, wine, spirits with mixers, and cocktails.

Where?

692 Yongjia Lu, near Anting Lu