Chinese netizens are once again giving thought to the plight of the country’s food delivery workers after one of them stabbed a supermarket employee to death over the weekend.

Police in the city of Wuhan received a call at around 2 pm on Sunday regarding the incident where a 32-year-old man, surnamed Chen, who was working for delivery giant Meituan Dianping, killed a worker of the Miniso supermarket chain in an apparent dispute over a delivery order.

It’s unclear what the dispute was regarding and no details have yet been released by police. However, net users were quick to speculate that the murder was caused by Chen’s stress level.

In recent years, food delivery businesses have taken off in China to astronomical heights. The entire industry is built on the backs of young scooter drivers who are under tremendous pressure to get food delivered quickly. Companies like Meituan have been frequently accused of valuing speed over safety with accidents and deaths piling up as drivers squeeze their way through city streets.

On Monday, Meituan itself issued a statement, refuting a rumor that the murder happened after a customer left a bad review on Chen’s account. The company vowed to make unspecified improvements.