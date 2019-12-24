Yet another marathon in China has been marred by a controversial finish after a runner who appeared certain to win ran off in the wrong direction at the finish line.

The incident occurred on Sunday at a marathon hosted in the Guangdong city of Dongguan where a North Korean runner named Ri Kang Bom was clearly in the lead with only about 200 meters left to go.

However, it was at that point that Ri followed behind a broadcast vehicle that was exiting the course ahead of the finish line. By the time he figured out what had happened, the second-place Japanese runner, Daichi Kamino had caught up to him and surpassed him right at the end.

The marathon was organized by the very same group that organized a marathon in Suzhou last year where volunteers handed a Chinese runner a national flag in the race’s final 500 meters, throwing off her rhythm and causing her to lose her lead and come in second.

The group’s name is Wisdom Sports (智美体育集团).