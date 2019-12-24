A man in the Guangdong city of Dongguan recently had to visit the hospital after jamming an 18-centimeter glass bottle up his butt in pursuit of an itch.

The 60-year-old man claimed that he pushed the bottle so far up his butthole “accidentally” while trying to get an itch that he couldn’t manage to reach.

An incredible x-ray image shows that the bottle inside the man’s body with the tip reaching up to his intestines. Doctor Lin, who treated the patient, told reporters that you could feel the bottle when touching the man’s belly.

Lin successfully removed the bottle from the man’s rectum via surgery. It’s unclear if his itch has gone away as well.