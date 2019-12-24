After being released from prison nine years ago thanks to help from his well-connected parents, a convicted rapist and gang leader is now back on death row.

Sun Xiaoguo, a native of the Yunnan capital of Kunming, was first convicted in the gang rape of two young women in 1994. According to information from a Southern Weekly investigative report from the time which has re-emerged into the spotlight earlier this year, Sun managed to avoid severe punishment with help from mom and dad.

His mother was a police officer in charge of criminal investigation in Kunming while his stepfather was the deputy director of a district police station. The report found that they arranged for Sun’s age to be changed from 19 to 17 years old, thus ensuring that he would be charged as a minor. The court gave him a three-year sentence which was served at home rather than in prison.

During this time, Sun continued to commit crimes including rape. In one incident in 1997 documented by the Southern Weekly, Sun and his accomplices trapped two underaged girls in a private room in a nightclub before tearing off their clothes, burning them with cigarette butts, pricking their nipples with toothpicks, beating them, and urinating on their faces. After the girls passed out, the gang sent them to the hospital.

For this crime and a number of other rapes he was found to have been involved in, Sun was sentenced to death in 1998 by an intermediate court in Kunming. He appealed that sentence, however, the Yunnan supreme court upheld the decision.

Sun, though, was never executed. Instead, in 2007, he would receive a retrial where he was sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment. Afterward, he would receive a series of reductions to his sentence and be released from prison in 2010, after serving only 12 years and five months.

Upon his release, Sun changed his name to Li and started a number of businesses. He became known as “Big Boss Li,” running several nightclubs in Kunming. In April, he was picked up by local police during a crackdown on gang activity. The news of his arrest sparked questions about how he got out of prison in the first place.

A Red Star News reported found that Sun’s release was sped up through an unusual and exploitable Chinese government policy that offers sentence reductions for prisoners who make “important technical innovations.” While in prison, Sun had patented an “anti-theft manhole cover.” The submission was sent to the patent office by his mom.

After the story gained national attention, the Yunnan Provincial Higher People’s Court announced in June that the 2007 verdict in Sun’s case was incorrect and that it would be reheard. The trial was held in October and the judgment announced on Monday with the court again deciding that Sun should be executed for his crimes.

In the meantime, in a separate trial, Sun was also sentenced to 25 years in prison for his various gang-related offenses like operating casinos, obstructing witnesses, and intentional injury.

Additionally, nineteen people, including mostly civil servants, were given jail terms of varying lengths for their part in helping Sun to escape prison. The court said that Sun’s mother and stepfather had frequently visited justice officials and offered bribes for reducing their son’s sentence.

Sun’s stepfather was sentenced to 19 years in prison while his mom was given 20 years.