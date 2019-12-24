Just ahead of Christmas, a man was caught crossing the border from Macau to the mainland on Monday with dozens of iPhones strapped to his body.

A customs officers at the Gongbei border crossing in Zhuhai happened to notice that the man’s legs and waist looked rather “bloated” and stopped him for a search that discovered a total of 90 iPhones wrapped around his person with some tape.

Over the years, iPhones have been one of the most popular items smuggled into mainland China via the Hong Kong and Macau borders. Evidently, this guy could have fit a few more of the devices on his body because, back in 2017, a woman was caught by Shenzhen customs with 102 iPhones taped to her chest.

[Images via ChinaNews]