Bruce Lee’s daughter is going after a Chinese fast food chain for blatantly using an image of her father as its logo for more than a decade.

Kungfu (真功夫) has hundreds of locations in cities across China. Even if you’ve never actually had a bite there, if you’ve spent any time in the country, you’re sure to know the place with its bright red coloring and image of Bruce Lee in his iconic yellow tracksuit out front.

The Guangzhou-based chain has been using that logo since 2004 but, in all that time, has evidently never thought to get permission from Lee’s estate to use his image.

Shannon Lee, daughter of the kung fu star and owner of Bruce Lee Enterprises, is now demanding that Kungfu cease using her father’s image, publicly declare that it has nothing to do with him, and pay 210 million yuan ($29 million) in compensation.

The case has been accepted by an intermediate court in Shanghai. It’s unclear how Kungfu will go about defending itself against the charges. So far, the company has said on Weibo that it’s confused about being sued now after using the logo for 15 years.

In a 2009 Wall Street Journal article, a company spokeswoman is quoted as saying that Kungfu never reached out to Lee’s family about using the image and claiming that the image is not meant to represent Bruce Lee.

The company’s Chinese name — 真功夫 — literally translates to “Real Kung Fu,” by the way.