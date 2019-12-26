It’s the end of the decade! if that isn’t an occasion to treat yourself to something truly special, then we don’t know what is.

The Ritz-Carlton is hosting two parties on December 31 that should cater to all the interests and tastes.

New Year’s Eve dinner

Gather your family and head to the special dinner buffet at Portman’s.

Besides the usual delicate food, the New Year’s Eve buffet will boast festive cocktails with aromatic notes of coffee, chocolate and other holiday ingredients (we hope there will be a candy cane in at least one of them).

The tables will be covered with a selection of meats, seafood, salads, and snacks. Diets can start on January 1, New Year’s Eve is for indulgence!

What?

New Year’s Eve Dinner Buffet

RMB438 with coffee, tea, and soft drinks

RMB538 with free-flow wine, beer, and festive cocktails

RMB738 with free-flow wine, beer, festive cocktails, and free flow of Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut

When?

December 31, 6-10pm, reservation required

Where?

Level 1, The Portman Ritz-Carlton

1376 West Nanjing Road

A Glitzy Nigth in Ye Shanghai

Looking for a seductive mystery for your New Year’s Eve? Expect a night of mystical glamour and joyous elegance with The Ritz Bar & Lounge.

You will find yourself in 1920’s Ye Shanghai theatre with dark aesthetic performances by La Lune Noire, neon lights interlacing with classic lanterns, acrobatic tricks and games with it all accompanied by innovative cocktails by the bar manager Tural and live music performance by DJ Naomi.

What?

New Year’s Eve party

RMB198 (includes a glass of Chandon sparkling wine)

RMB588 (free flow of Chandon sparkling wine and house wine)

Group Ticket: RMB 2,020 per table up to four people including a bottle of Moët & Chandon Imperial Brut, fruit plate, and a dozen of oysters or cold cuts and cheese board

Where?

The Ritz Bar & Lounge

1376 West Nanjing Road