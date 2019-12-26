Two people were rushed to the hospital on Christmas Eve after a promotional event at a shopping mall in the Hunan county of Xinhua went horribly awry.

The celebration at the mall featured a “balloon rain” in which a bunch of colorful balloons were dropped on the assembled shoppers with everyone called upon to grab balloons for free prizes.

As you might expect, this resulted in a chaotic frenzy that left two people unconscious on the floor. Footage from the event shows a small squadron of workers dressed as Santa forming a protective ring around the victims.

Showing that the Christmas spirit transcends borders and cultures, the very same thing happened on the same day at a shopping mall in Sydney, Australia, where five people were taken to the hospital over injuries sustained during a scary balloon drop stampede.