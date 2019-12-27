You know you’ve really made it as a brand when a copycat shop ripping you off opens up in China.

Recently, Chinese netizens’ attention has been drawn to a “Cherlss & Keich” store in the city of Guangzhou that happens to bear a remarkable resemblance to shops operated by the Singaporean fashion retailer Charles & Keith.

Here’s a comparison:

Selling trendy women’s fashion items at reasonable prices, Charles & Keith has managed to expand to markets around the globe including China, where it’s known as “little ck” (小ck) to differentiate it from Calvin Klein (“big ck” or 大ck).

However, success in China tends to breed copycat, which is how a store like Cherlss & Keich is born. Here’s some photos of their bags and products:

Evidently, the shanzhai brand has found enough success to open stores across the country, including in Sichuan, Hunan, and Shanghai.

It also has its own website:

In the bizarro world that is Chinese trademark law, there’s no telling how long Cherlss & Keich may manage to survive, though, being exposed in this way certainly isn’t good PR.

A screenshot of a conversation posted onto Weibo shows one shopper complaining about how she had tried to return some things she had bought at the store after discovering that they were not by Charles & Keith but that her request for a refund had been rejected.