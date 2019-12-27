Two high school students were tragically killed on Tuesday night when a man landed on them after throwing himself off a residential high-rise in the mega-city of Chongqing.

Police believe that the 31-year-old, surnamed Li, died by suicide, though it’s not yet clear what caused him to take this action.

The students were both in their third year of high school. They were walking to an art class when the man fell down on top of them, leading to the deaths of all three.

Unfortunately, this kind of incident isn’t all that uncommon in China. Last year, a man jumped to his death inside Shanghai’s IAPM Mall, landing on two women and seriously injuring one.