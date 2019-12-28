Yet another man has been imprisoned for taking his drunken frustration out on the Chinese national flag.

After losing his cell phone, the man, surnamed Liu, pulled down a national flag and set it on fire at a public square in Chongqing’s Zhongxian county on October 9. Turns out, he was intoxicated at the time.

However, being drunk is evidently no excuse. A court announced on Wednesday that it had sentenced Liu to 1 year in prison for desecrating China’s national flag.

It’s illegal in China to willfully “burn, mutilate, scrawl on, defile, or trample upon” the national flag. In case of minor offenses, offenders can be detained for up to 15 days while in more serious cases they can be imprisoned for as much as three years.

In October, a man in Hangzhou was arrested for removing a Chinese flag from the gate of an apartment building and pissing all over it while he was drunk.