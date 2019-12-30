Shanghai’s Tesla factory only broke ground back in January and already it’s delivering its first vehicles.

The $5 billion “gigafactory” is Tesla’s first outside of the United States. Because the vehicles are produced in China, they’ll be exempt from the tariffs that are typically imposed on imported, foreign cars in the world’s largest auto market.C

A ceremony was held at the plant in Shanghai’s Lingang Industrial Zone on Monday as the factory’s first 15 Model 3 cars rolled off the production line and given to Tesla employees.

Production at the factory is set to ramp up in January. The plant is a massive investment for Tesla which it hopes will soon pay off with an annual capacity of producing 150,000 Model 3 cars a year.

The Standard Range Plus Model 3s produced at the Shanghai plant will be sold for 355,800 yuan ($50,000), considerably less than the 439,000 yuan ($63,000) that the models imported into the country currently start at.

[Images via Xinhua]