A trio of Chinese tourists have been imprisoned and fined a whole lot of dough for doing damage to the most iconic part of a UNESCO world heritage site in Jiangxi province.

Noted for its unusual granite rock formations and picturesque vistas, China’s Mount Sanqing was put on UNESCO’s World Heritage List in 2008. One of the park’s most famous sites is a rock known as the “Giant Python of the Mountain.”

That signature “snake rock” stands at 128-meter-tall. However, at one point it is only seven meters in diameter and is thought to be at risk for falling.

These three tourists didn’t help matters when, in April 2017, they set out to scale the rock, drilling 26 holes into it on the way up while ignoring warnings from staff.

The holes were determined to have done damage to the rock.

In the end, one of the tourists was sentenced to one year in prison while another was sentenced to six months. They were hit with a combined fine of 6 million yuan ($858,000).