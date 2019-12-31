After eradicating all crime from Shanghai’s Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall, a police robot has now taken its talents to the Bund to deal with New Year’s Eve crowds.

The robot comes equipped with 5G technology. It can broadcast out safety warnings and connect those in distress with real flesh-and-blood police officers in times of crisis.

As you might have guessed, it also boasts face recognition technology, able to transfer on-site images to police headquarters for analysis.

It’s unclear how this little guy will manage to prevent catastrophes like the stampede that occurred on the Bund on New Year’s Eve in 2014 when 36 people were killed as people jostled for position to see a fireworks show that had been canceled anyway, but, he is undeniably cute.