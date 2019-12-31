A new and impressive mega-bridge has opened up in China’s mountainous Guizhou province, helping to cut travel time between two localities.

It used to take over two and a half hours to drive from Pingtang county to Luodian county, now it takes only about an hour thanks to the 2,135-meter Pingtang Bridge which spans the Caodu River Canyon.

Built at a cost of 1.5 billion yuan ($215 million), the bridge boasts the world’s highest concrete bridge tower with a height of 332 meters — that’s the equivalent of a 110-story skyscraper.

[Images via ChinaNews]