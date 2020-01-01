The afterlife army of China’s first emperor has had its ranks swelled with Chinese archaeologists unearthing hundreds more terracotta warriors over the course of this decade from the famed Mausoleum of Emperor Qinshihuang outside of Xi’an.

First uncovered by a farmer in 1976, the massive burial complex, which was constructed over 36 years from 246 to 208 BC, has been slowly and painstakingly excavated over the last few decades. The site’s museum announced this week that over the third round of excavations (2009-2019) on the mausoleum’s Pit 1 (the largest of the excavation sites), more than 220 terracotta warriors were unearthed.

In addition, archeologists have found numerous other artifacts including pottery, terracotta horses, and a golden camel. Check out some of the finds below:

[Images via ChinaNews]