A chicken farmer is blaming the deaths of hundreds of his chickens on the loud celebrations of his neighbor.

On Saturday, a man named Xiaorao marked his father’s 50th birthday by setting off 10 boxes of fireworks on the outskirts of the Sichuan city of Yibin.

While such a celebration would have been an annoyance to any neighbor, a nearby chicken farmer claims that it resulted in a costly massacre for him, scaring to death 246 of his chickens.

The farmer has put the financial cost of the carnage at 15,000 yuan ($2,100). However, Xiaorao has refused to pay a cent, noting that known of his own chickens died that night.