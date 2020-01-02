Some visitors to an aquarium in the Liaoning city of Dalian were left traumatized recently after watching a seal die in its tank.

As seen in video filmed by one visitor, the animal got its head stuck in the drain at the bottom of its pool. Another seal tried unsuccessfully to nudge it free before a worker got into the tank and attempted to tug the creature out.

Afterward, the aquarium issued a statement, explaining that the young seal had been born in captivity. It had used its claws and mouth to claw open the protective panel covering the drain before then getting its head stuck in that gap and dying.