Residents of a residential high-rise in Chongqing did not have a great start to the year with their 30-story building catching fire on Wednesday afternoon.

Footage and photos from the scene show a large portion of the building in flames with the fire extending up 20 stories.

The blaze broke out at around 5 pm. Firefighters were able to get it under control two hours later. It’s unclear how the flames ignited. No injuries have been reported.

Once again, however, firefighters were prevented from responding to the fire as quickly as they could have by vehicles parking in the fire lane, making things difficult for the fire trucks.