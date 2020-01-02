A primary school teacher in Zhejiang province has been suspended from his job after video went viral across Chinese social media showing his classroom conduct.

The footage from a classroom at the No. 5 Primary School in the city of Longgang shows the teacher focusing his attention on one little girl sitting in the middle of the room. The teacher walks up the little girl and pokes and slaps her in the face before dragging her by her clothes to the front of the classroom.

There, he continues to slap and push the little girl before grabbing her and turning her upside-down.

All the while, the girl’s classmates look on in horror and confusion. Some even try to take cover underneath their desks.

Reportedly, the girl forgot to do her homework.

After making its way online, the footage soon sparked outrage across Chinese social media. On Sunday, local officials issued a statement, confirming the authenticity of the video and announcing that the teacher had been suspended and is currently under investigation.