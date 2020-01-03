Workers across China are feeling more than a tad jealous after learning about the year-end bonuses given away to a couple of employees in the Guangdong city of Dongguan.

The company gained significant media attention this week after gifting two of its workers each a new, lake-view apartment worth 2 million yuan ($287,000).

Soon, netizens began to speculate how the company chose what workers would receive such a lavish bonus and if it would not breed jealousy and resentment among other employees.

The company has attempted to squash any talk of impropriety or discord, explaining that the employees were chosen not on the basis of performance but instead on character. Both of the workers are migrants who left their children to be raised by grandparents back in their rural hometowns.

Meanwhile, the company’s chairman added that the bonuses were part of the firm’s long-term plans for helping employees in need.

Still, Chinese netizens aren’t convinced, accusing the company of really just giving out the apartments for the media attention and wondering whose name is on the deed of both homes.